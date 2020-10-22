Norman PD & Cleveland County undercover operation nets 9 suspected child predators

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman Police Department investigators and officials with other Cleveland County agencies went undercover online and ended up arresting nine suspected child predators.

The Norman Police Department collaborated with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security, the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office and Absentee Shawnee Tribal Police during the undercover operation, according to Norman police.

“Investigators posed as minor children accessible for prospective child predators via multiple online platforms,” police said.

The undercover investigators waited for predators to start inappropriate conversations in which they “made lewd proposals and set up meets with people they believed to be male or female children between the ages of 13 and 15-years-old,” according to Norman police.

The following nine suspects were arrested:

• Michael Kennon — (arrested by CCSO & Absentee Shawnee Tribal) charged with one felony count: soliciting sexual conduct or communication with minor by use of technology (in custody);

• Philip Herndon — (arrested by CCSO & Absentee Shawnee Tribal) charged with one felony count: soliciting sexual conduct or communication with minor by use of technology;

• Fenton Talbott III — (arrested by CCSO & Absentee Shawnee Tribal) charged with one felony count: soliciting sexual conduct or communication with minor by use of technology;

• Tyler Kuck — (arrested by CCSO) charged with one felony count: soliciting sexual conduct or communication with minor by use of technology and another felony county for unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute;

• Andrew Davenport Kelly— (arrested by Norman PD) charged with one felony count: soliciting sexual conduct or communication with minor by use of technology;

• Trevor Keith Mecham — (arrested by Norman PD) charged with one felony count: soliciting sexual conduct or communication with minor by use of technology;

• Timothy Micha Johnson — (arrested by Norman PD) charged with one felony count: soliciting sexual conduct or communication with minor by use of technology;

• Steven Austin Munyon — (arrested by CCSO & Absentee Shawnee Tribal) charged with one felony count: soliciting sexual conduct or communication with minor by use of technology;

• Nery Akexus Alonzo Hernandez — (Arrested by District Attorney’s Office, District 21 Task Force) charged with one felony count: soliciting sexual conduct or communication with minor by use of technology.

