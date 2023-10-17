NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department (NPD), says it responded to a report of an injury collision at the intersection of Robinson Street and Flood Avenue at approximately 2:33 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Authorities say, the initial investigation indicated that the two involved vehicles were both traveling eastbound on Robinson Street. One vehicle was stopped at a red light when the other vehicle hit the vehicle from behind at a high rate of speed. The collision caused one vehicle to be pushed across the intersection into a traffic signal pole, and the other vehicle to roll once and catch on fire.

Police officials confirm, the driver of the vehicle stopped at the intersection has been identified as a 34-year-old male. He was pronounced deceased at the scene due to injuries sustained during the collision. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the other vehicle has been identified as a 30-year-old male. He was pronounced deceased at the scene due to injuries sustained during the collision. He was the only occupant of the vehicle. Officers located evidence in his vehicle that impairment could have played a role in the collision.

No names have been released as the collision remains under investigation.