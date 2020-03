NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Norman Police Department have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man with dementia.

Jerinimo Cavazos walked away from his residence just before 10 this morning.

Cavazos is wearing a black jacket, dark grey pants, boots, and a black cowboy hat.

Officials say he is fearful of police and will hide from them.

If you see Cavazos or know of his whereabouts, call Norman PD.