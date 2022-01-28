A typo in the original version has been corrected.

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting that occurred last week. The video details the perspective of three different officers as well as a 911 call from a man who would later become a victim.

“Away from Porter! Go away from Porter!” said the 911 caller to Norman police, briefly interrupted by gunfire. “D***!”

“Was that a shot?” asked the 911 Dispatcher.

“That was a shot again,” the caller said.

Gunfire could be heard during a 911 call to Norman police on Thursday, Jan. 20.

“One of these homeless dudes just got shot in the head, man,” said the caller.

Isis McMullen

Norman police said it details the moments Isis McMullen shot a man in the back of the head. After the initial shot, the 28-year-old allegedly stood over the victim and fired several more shots. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This woman has just shot him again. Two more times. So, officers are receiving that information almost simultaneously,” said Sarah Jensen, the public information officer for the department.

However, those ringing out over the phone only hinted at the barrage of bullets waiting for Norman police arriving on scene near Porter and Comanche.

The video Norman police posted to its Facebook page Thursday, shows the shootout from the perspective of three officers who would be soon firing back.

“Get on the ground!” said two officers in the middle of the gunfire.

The video appears to show McMullen in a white shirt firing at police. The department enhanced, slowed down and zoomed in on McMullen. Another angle appears to show muzzle flashes coming from her weapon as she fired at the other officer.

All three officers fired back, hitting McMullen in the arms and legs.

In one camera shot, the viewer can see bullets flying over an officer’s head, bouncing off the ground just feet behind him.

“It was a very short distance between the initial responding officers and that suspect,” said Jensen.

Jensen also said the man who called 911 was also hit by gunfire. So far, investigators aren’t sure whose bullet struck him. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

McMullen was also taken to the hospital after officers shot her in the arms and legs.

The video showed the moments McMullen was lying on the ground, alive, but in a pool of her own blood. Her gun laid just feet from her hand.

McMullen was later booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center just eight hours later on several complaints including first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after felony conviction.

The three officers are now on routine administrative leave during the investigation.