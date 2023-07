NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department is currently on the scene of a individual that is barricaded inside a residence.

According to police, Tecumseh Road between Timberidge Drive and 48th Avenue NW is closed to all traffic as Norman PD responds to this area.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

No further details have been released at this time.

This story is developing.