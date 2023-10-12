Update, 1:45 p.m.

The Norman Police Department says the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Original story:

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman Police has confirmed they are responding to a disturbance at a residence in the area of Lindsey Street and 24th Avenue SE.

Authorities say the suspect in the incident was involved in an assault utilizing a firearm before barricading himself inside the residence.

Image courtesy Norman Police Department

The Norman Police Department SWAT Team is currently working to establish communication with the suspect believed to armed inside the residence.

Police say no one else is inside.

Norman Police ask the public to avoid the area as officers work to resolve the situation.

KFOR has a team headed to the scene.

This story is developing.