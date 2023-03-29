NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman police confirm they were serving a high-risk search warrant that turned into a standoff this morning.

Norman police officials say officers surrounded the home near the OU campus at Iowa and Berry Road around 6 am this morning. Authorities say upon locating the suspect, he refused to come out which resulted in the use of tear gas.

Image courtesy KFOR, Iowa and Berry Road

Police confirm that the suspect was wanted for felony eluding, stemming from a previous police pursuit.

Norman police say they are thankful it ended peaceful.