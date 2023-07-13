Update 4 p.m. – The Norman Police Department says its Hazardous Device Unit located the suspicious device and rendered it safe. An all-clear has been issued for the area.

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman Police confirm they are on the scene of a suspicious device located in the 300 block of Hayes Street near Robinson Street and Porter Avenue.

Police officials say a bomb squad robot will be assisting at the scene.

Image courtesy KFOR

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Image courtesy KFOR

Image courtesy Norman Police

KFOR has a team headed to the location and McIntryre Law Chopper 4 over the scene.

This story is developing.