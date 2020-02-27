Norman PD: Social media helps ID suspect posing as law enforcement in less than 15 minutes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman Police have identified a man they say went into a local business posing as a detective and demanded money or he would “bust” the place.

Police say social media helped identify that man posing as a detective almost immediately.

“Based on the social media post going live, I think investigators got a call in less than 15 minutes,” said Sarah Jensen of the Norman Police Department.

Officials say the man, in plain clothes, walked into a Norman massage spa earlier this month.

And police say he gave the owners quite a story.

The suspect allegedly told the spa owners...

“…He worked for the Norman Police Department. He was a detective with the agency, provided a badge number and told the individuals that if they didn’t give them a certain amount of cash, he would then further report this to the agency and there would be further action taken,” said Jensen.

The spa owners told police they think the man came in for a massage in January, but when he came in February 10th...

“He even went as far as stepping out of the business, acting like he was calling the agency and requesting backup to that location,” said Jensen.

Owners declined to talk to us on camera but officers say the spa is not under investigation. They say they don’t have any idea why the man would act in that manner to try to get money.

Police say they do have officers that work in plain clothes, but you can always call the station to verify their identity.

“The Police department would never come forward demanding money in return to stop or end an investigation,” said Jensen.

Investigators have identified that man and are waiting to question him.