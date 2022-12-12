NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman PD are still in search of a third suspect in an alleged rape that took place near Campus Corner.

Police arrested Arkavis Moore, 29, and Jacob Howard, 26, for two felony rape charges.

In an affidavit, police said the victim admitted to being “highly intoxicated” when three men forced her to have sex in an alleyway.

Norman Police said video evidence, “showed three males helping her walk into the alleyway after falling down and vomiting.”

“Alcohol does not cause sexual assault to happen,” said Amanda Kemp, Senior Director of Violence Prevention and Response at the YWCA. “The only reason sexual assault happens is because people choose to commit the crime.”

But Kemp said perpetrators look for vulnerabilities and being intoxicated can make some people targets.

There is no information about the victim, but being that the alleged crime happened a few hundred yards away from the state’s largest university, Kemp said it is important for that demographic to be aware and speak out if this type of violence occurs.

“There’s a lot of fear. There’s a fear of not being believed,” said Kemp. “There is a fear of some individuals are hesitant to interact with law enforcement based on their history and background.”

There is a third suspect, police said, but he is not yet in custody.

Norman PD said it will not release details of the third suspect at this time.

The alleged rape took place around Buchanan Avenue and White Street, which is just one block from the thoroughfare of Campus Corner.

Students and residents of Norman frequent Campus Corner for its restaurant and bar options. It sits just yards away from OU’s campus.

The University of Oklahoma released a statement Monday about the incident.

“While the alleged incident did not take place on our campus, the university is deeply concerned to hear this occurred in our city,” said OU. “Currently, we do not believe anyone involved in the incident is affiliated with the university.”

On Dec. 9, the University of Oklahoma Police Department was notified of a reported sexual assault in the Campus Corner area. The Campus Corner area and surrounding streets are under the jurisdiction of the Norman Police Department. While the alleged incident did not take place on our campus, the university is deeply concerned to hear this occurred in our city. Currently, we do not believe anyone involved in the incident is affiliated with the university. The safety of our students and all members of our campus community is always of paramount concern for the university.

