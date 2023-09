NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — The Norman Police Department posted a community alert on X, formerly known as Twitter, announcing that the Norman Police Academy will be conducting firearms training through the final week of September.

Norman Police firearms training community alert. Image from Norman Police ‘X’ account.

The training will be held at the Norman Police training facility near at their facility near State Highway 9 and South Jenkins Avenue.

Norman Police say the training will include night fire, so residents may hear gunfire in the early morning hours due to the training.