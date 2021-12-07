Norman police analyze use of force incidents

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Norman Police Department say they have taken a look at their use of force data over the past several years.

This week, the Center for Policing Equity will release a report on the Norman Police Department’s use of force data. The data was collected from January 2016 to June 2020.

The report notes that Norman PD responded to 427,540 calls for service, and recorded 267 use of force incidents.

White individuals experienced the most use of force incidents with 189, followed by 44 for black individuals. Latinx individuals experienced 9 use of force incidents, and Native Americans experienced 11.

“This report revealed some significant successes for the Norman Police Department,” said Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster. “Understanding that disparity exists pushes us even harder to find the best ways to serve our community. The rarity of incidents involving force and the low levels of severity contained in the data demonstrates the department’s commitment to protecting life and preserving human dignity. We are excited to continue working with our partners in pursuit of answers to these complex sociological questions. We are hopeful that together we can all make our community more safe.”

The Norman Police Department also has an ongoing research and assessment partnership with the Ruth Knee Institute and OU School of Social Work to provide unbiased evaluation of police-related data.