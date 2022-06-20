NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department says two suspects in recent catalytic converter thefts in the area have been arrested.

Authorities say the Norman Police Department received a call just after 5 a.m. on June 17, reporting suspicious activity in a south Norman apartment complex.

A vehicle description provided by the caller matched that of a vehicle involved in some recent catalytic converter thefts.

As officers arrived, the suspects fled the scene in the vehicle.

Officers located and stopped the vehicle in the area of Ann Branden Blvd. and Classen Blvd. The two occupants of the vehicle, Sheila Larrimore, 42, and Michael Larrimore, 44, both of Lexington, were taken into custody without incident.

Officials say several catalytic converters, a reciprocating saw and notebook ledgers were located in the vehicle.

Both suspects were arrested and booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on charges of Grand Larceny at Night, Conspiracy, Obstruction, and Norman Municipal Warrants.