NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman Police have made an arrest following a burglary on Wednesday, but are keeping an eye out for more possible suspects.

According to the Norman Police Department, officers responded to a burglary in progress on Wednesday, June 21, near 48th Ave NW and Las Colinas Lane. A resident’s surveillance system alerted that four individuals had entered their home.

Once officers arrived, officials say they were able to locate one suspect who was later identified as 27-year-old Elishua Benjamin. Benjamin was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit with police.

Elishua Benjamin. Image courtesy Norman Police Dept.

Authorities say they believe three other suspects are involved with this burglary and are possibly armed. Officers searched that area for nearly three hours on Wednesday, but were unable to locate anyone else.

According to police, they believe this was an isolated incident.

Officials say the outstanding suspects were wearing dark clothing and masks during the burglary.

Police encourage anyone with information regarding their identities or whereabout to call the Norman Police Dept. at 405-321-1600 or Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-STOP (7867)

NPD says the incident is still under investigation.