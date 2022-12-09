NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department says two people have been arrested in connection to a sexual assault.

Norman police say the sexual assault occurred early Wednesday morning in the area of Buchanan Avenue and White Street.

Jacob Howard, 26, of Del City and Arkavis Moore, 29, of Midwest City have been arrested on charges of first-degree rape and forcible oral sodomy.

The investigation into the incident is on-going.

Anyone with information about the incident, is encouraged to contact Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-7867.