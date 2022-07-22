NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department says two people have been arrested in connection to a 2018 homicide following an investigation into a body found in a basement in 2021.

On July 21, 2022 Criminal Investigations and Special Investigations officers arrested 27-year-old Desiree Sanchez and charged 35-year-old Octavio Sanchez, who was already in custody in another county on differing charges, following a 14-month investigation.

Octavio Sanchez, Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office

On May 13, 2021 the Norman Police Department received a call of a body in the basement of a home on W. Lindsey St.

Officers responded and found a decomposing body wrapped up in a plastic-wrapped box.

Investigators say the body was identified as a female family member of Desiree and Octavio Sanchez.

During the investigation, authorities found out the victim had moved in with the couple at their residence in Norman in January of 2018.

Several months later, other family members began to look for the victim after not hearing from her.

Throughout the interviews and investigation, authorities determined that both individuals played a role in her death.

On July 6, 2022, the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the victim’s death a homicide.

Both Desiree Sanchez and Octavio Sanchez are charged with Murder in the First Degree and Unauthorized Removal of a Dead Body.

This is an ongoing investigation.