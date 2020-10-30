Norman police ask for public’s help in locating persons of interest in suspicious death investigation

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman Police Department officials are asking for the community’s help in locating two people wanted as persons of interest in a suspicious death investigation.

Investigators are searching for 28-year-old James Brueggert and 30-year-old Skyler Branton, who are believed to be the last people who saw 21-year-old Leanna Rae Bell on October 16 in Norman, according to a Norman Police Department news release.

“Bell was in danger due to her history of drug use, and investigators believe Brueggert and Branton likely have information regarding her death,” the news release states.

Anyone with information regarding Brueggert or Branton’s whereabouts or Bell’s death is asked to immediately contact Detective Cook at (405) 253-8046 or submit an anonymous tip to Norman Crime Stoppers by calling (405) 366-STOP (7867) or online at www.p3tips.com/1323.

