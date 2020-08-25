Norman police canceling large National Night Out events

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues across the country, a local police department says it is canceling an annual event.

The Norman Police Department is canceling all large National Night Out events and gatherings for 2020.

Norman’s National Night Out, which is scheduled for Oct. 6, is an annual community-building event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer.

While large events and gatherings will not be able to take place this year, the police department still encourages residents to get outside and meet their neighbors by taking a walk around the neighborhood or hosting a small cookout as long as attendees wear face coverings and proper social distancing protocols are in place.

