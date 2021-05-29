Norman police conducting traffic safety enforcement during Memorial Day Weekend

Police officer giving sobriety test to young man to see if he is driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Getty Images.

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Officers with the Norman Police Department are working to keep impaired drivers off the road this Memorial Day Weekend.

A high-visibility traffic safety enforcement project is being implemented across the city throughout the three-day weekend as part of Operation Cadence, according to Norman Police Department officials.

“Named in memory of Cadence Gordon, who was tragically killed in a collision caused by a driver under the influence of narcotics in Norman on Labor Day in 2013, the project aims to stop impaired driving and eliminate other social harms,” Norman PD officials said.

Motorists should anticipate a heightened officer presence. Officers will show zero tolerance for impaired driving, officials said.

“Remember, if you are going to consume alcohol this holiday weekend, plan ahead and designate a sober driver,” officials said. “If impaired, call a taxi, ride-share service, friend or family member to drive you home. Do not drink and drive.”

Norman police are partnering with the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office for Operation Cadence.