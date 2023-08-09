Video is from the day of the crash.

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department has released more information regarding a fatal car crash on Friday, August 4.

According to Norman PD, one vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Highway 9 near 108th Ave SE around 12:12 p.m. when it traveled to the left and collided head-on with a vehicle traveling westbound.

Police say the driver of the eastbound vehicle has been identified as a 72-year-old male and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the westbound vehicle has been identified as a 26-year-old female who was also pronounced dead at the scene. There was a 3-year-old female passenger who was in the backseat of the westbound vehicle at the time of the crash. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she remains.

The investigation is still ongoing under the NPD/OUPD Collision Investigation and Reconstruction Team (CIRT).