Norman Police Department finishes organizational restructuring

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department’s organizational restructuring is complete, and officials say a major new component will be collaborating with community partners to address community concerns.

The restructure was done after months of planning and evaluation, and includes the addition of a Community and Staff Services Bureau dedicated to community outreach and a holistic approach to coming up with solutions for the community’s most pressing public safety concerns, according to Norman police.

Community feedback played a part in the restructure, according to Norman police.

“The series of difficulties and challenges experienced by our community and agency during the last 18 months has provided us the opportunity to evaluate not only the services we provide our community each day, but how we provide them,” said Maj. Brent Barbour, who leads the new Community and Staff Services Bureau.

A new Community and Staff Services Bureau was developed during the restructure. A division of the bureau will focus on department training, recruiting, records management, crime analysis and several other staff functions that are part of daily operations. The other division is comprised of school resource officers, the Traffic Unit, Parking Services Unit and the Community Outreach Division.

“This new structure will enable the department to better allocate its limited resources and teams in a way that will improve efficacy with regard to identifying service roles and creating additional services to the Norman community,” Barbour said.

The bureau’s Community Outreach Division will partner with residents, visitors, businesses and community groups. The collaborations will be essential to creating inclusive community relationships.

The partnerships will be geared toward developing short and long term solutions to top community concerns.

“The teams’ processes will focus on identifying and resolving root causes of criminal activity and community harms to reduce crime and improve overall quality of life for all of Norman,” officials said.

Organization changes will be put into effect over the coming weeks and months in coordination with staffing.

“NPD looks forward to the opportunity for growth while continuing to provide the highest quality of police services to our community,” officials said.