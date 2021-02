OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A new art exhibition at Myriad Gardens features work in a variety of disciplines from Black artists in Oklahoma and beyond. Still Here: The Cosmology of Black Resilience shares the message of what it means to be Black and resilient.

"No matter what we've gone through, we're still here, we're still strong and we are resilient," said Ebony Iman Dallas, artist and co-curator of Still Here: The Cosmology of Black Resilience. "So it's asking in what ways have we endured some sort of trauma or whatever it is that you've gone through and have had to work through. So the show is all about that."