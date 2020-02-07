Norman Police Department mourning death of K-9 officer

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved K-9 officer.

On Friday, officials announced that K-9 Officer Kilo passed away after a short battle with cancer.

Kilo was a member of the Norman Police Department for nine years and was known for his work in schools.

“During his years of service, Kilo was responsible for discovering and keeping thousands of pounds of illegal drugs out of the Norman community. In fact, he and his handler Sgt. Darin Morgan were named Oklahoma’s K–9 Team of the Year in 2017-2018 for their efforts,” the department posted.