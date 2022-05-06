NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department says one of their officers has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for driving under the influence in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to the department, officers were patrolling in the area of 12th Avenue SE and E. Lindsey Street around 2 a.m. when they spotted a vehicle driving recklessly.

The car was pulled over in the 2900 block of E. Alameda Street, and when officers approached the vehicle, they noticed “the driver to have red, watery eyes, thick slurred speech and an odor commonly associated with an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle.”

Officials say the only person in the car was 39-year-old Joshua Hard.

After completing a field sobriety test, Hard was arrested and booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center for driving under the influence.

Hard is currently employed as a police officer with the Norman Police Department. Hard is currently on administrative assignment pending an active internal investigation.

