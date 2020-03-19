Norman Police Department releases service modifications due to COVID-19

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase, the Norman Police Department (NPD) is expanding its efforts to limit further exposure and transmission of the virus by focusing on extensive social distancing.

Phone and Online Reporting

NPD recommends reports regarding non-emergency incidents, not currently in-progress or where an officer’s presence is not required, be completed via phone or our online reporting system.

To file a phone report, call our non-emergency number, 405-321-1444

To file an online report, go to: http://bit.ly/npdonlinereports

Limited Public Access to Police Department Lobby

The public is encouraged to utilize phone and online reporting methods as well as online record requests rather than coming in-person to the Norman Police Department.

The Records Division will remain open to the public daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Yet, NPD encourages citizens to complete non-emergency reports and record requests online at http://bit.ly/npdrecords

Property Release from Property Custody

Property pick-ups will continue by appointment only. Individuals can schedule an appointment to pick-up property from the Norman Investigations Center by calling 405-307-7299.

Suspended Services or Programs

The following services have been suspended until further notice.

Fingerprinting services

Community outreach events and public education events

Ride-a-longs

Department tours

NPD is also taking further precautions with both its internal and external operations including increased sanitation of all department buildings, patrol vehicles, and necessary equipment. In addition, proactive enforcement efforts relating to traffic and parking are limited to incidents egregious in nature.

Residents who are contacting NPD may see the following changes:

Officers practicing social distancing on calls for service

Officers requesting to take a photo or for citizens to read their driver’s license or other important documents pertaining to a call for service rather than touching those documents.

Officers may ask residents to step outside on a call for service to further protect the resident and officer from possible transmission of the virus.

Residents who call 911 or our non-emergency line, 405-321-1444, may experience:

Increased questions from call takers especially on medical-related calls to ensure first responders are informed and can take necessary precautions when responding to the call for service

The NPD will also enforce the amended regulations pertaining to the City of Norman’s Proclamation of Local Emergency.