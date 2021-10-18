Norman Police Department unveils special badges to honor LGBTQ History Month

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – You may see some unique and colorful badges on some Norman Police Department officers this month.

In honor of LGBTQ History Month, the badges contain the colors of the rainbow, which has been a sign of equality since the pride flag was adopted in 1978.

In 1994, a Missouri high school teacher known as Rodney Wilson believed that a month should be dedicated to the celebration and teaching of gay and lesbian history. Many national organizations, to include GLADD, the Human Rights Campaign, and PFLAG endorsed this idea. October was ultimately selected because public schools are in session and for existing traditions such as Coming Out Day on October 11th. On September 28th, 2010, the Norman City Council voted in favor of this proclamation. This year, the Norman Police Department’s Diversity and Equity Committee wanted to do something special for Norman’s LGBTQ community. First, pride pins were made available to all department employees. Second, special badges were created for officers to purchase. These colorful badges contain the colors of the rainbow, which has been a sign of equality since the pride flag was adopted in 1978. The proceeds of these badges were donated to PFLAG Norman, a local non-profit that has advocated, educated, and supported Norman’s LGBTQ+ community since 1995. The Diversity and Equity Committee recognize the struggles throughout history between law enforcement and the LGBTQ+ community. Today’s employees of the Norman Police Department are here to improve that relationship, making a true and positive difference in fair treatment and equality. Norman Police Department