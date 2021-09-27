Norman Police: Fatal hit-and-run suspect arrested during traffic stop

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department says the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run Saturday is behind bars on multiple complaints.

Officers were called to an injury collision near 12th Ave. NE and Robinson St. just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators believe 61-year-old Thomas Davis was crossing Robinson when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound. David was declared deceased at the scene.

The suspect left the scene, but witnesses and vehicle parts left at the scene provided investigators a description of the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was located shortly after during a traffic stop by the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office near Main St. and Reed Ave.

There, 51-year-old Rosemary Grove was taken into custody.

Grove was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on complaints of driving under the influence, first degree manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a fatality accident.

The hit-and-run remains under investigation at this time.