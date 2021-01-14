Norman police hosting chili supper to benefit local non-profit

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Several law enforcement agencies are teaming up to raise money for a good cause while feeding local residents.

The Norman Police Department, the Norman Fire Department, OU Police Department, and the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up for the 45th Annual Chili Supper Benefit.

From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 14, residents can head to 111 N. Berry to take part in the event.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers say the benefit supper will be a drive-through only event this year. All meals will be provided as to-go portions delivered to you in your vehicle for a minimum $5 donation.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Norman Police Department, or to-go portions can e purchased at the event.

All proceeds will go to the Cleveland County Christmas Store, a local non-profit that provides the opportunity for low-income families to shop for food, toys, and household goods each holiday season.