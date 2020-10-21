Norman police identify man killed in crash

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities have identified a man who died after being hit by a car in Norman.
Around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Norman officers were called to a crash near 36th Avenue N.W. and Pioneer Street.
Investigators say a Nissan Armada heading northbound on 36th hit a pedestrian who was walking northbound on the east side of the roadway in dark clothing.
Officials say the pedestrian, identified as 24-year-old Hunter Smith, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
The driver of the Nissan was not injured in the crash and did not exhibit any signs of impairment.
The crash remains under investigation.
