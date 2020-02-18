Live Now
Norman police identify man shot to death during armed robbery

Ivan Myers and Chloe Moseley. Both accused in Norman of First-Degree Murder and Robbery with a Firearm.

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman police have identified a man who died last week from gunshot wounds he suffered during an armed robbery.

The fatal shooting victim has been identified as 20-year-old Walker Daniel Pitchlynn.

Officers found Pitchlynn with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1300 block of Creekside Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Pitchlynn was taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition. He died on Feb. 13.

Both 18-year-old Ivan Lawrence Myers and 18-year-old Chloe Mikyla Moseley were arrested on Feb. 12 near the scene of the shooting.

Myers and Moseley are both charged with First-Degree Murder and Robbery with a Firearm and remain in the Cleveland County Detention Center.

