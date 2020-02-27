Norman police identify suspect posing as law enforcement

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department has identified a man they say posed as a law enforcement officer in order to get money.

Officials say the man recently entered a Norman business and allegedly claimed to be an NPD detective and demanded money to prevent the business from being further investigated.





After posting these photos on their Facebook account, authorities say he was quickly identified and they are working to interview him.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to report it to Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-STOP (7867), online at http://bit.ly/2X0n840, or by contacting Detective Jackson at 405-366-5326. (Case Number: 2020-10587).