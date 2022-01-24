Norman Police identify suspect, victims in deadly shooting

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department is identifying the suspect and victims in a recent fatal shooting that led to an officer-involved shooting.

The initial shooting happened around 6 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Comanche.

Police traveled to the location after receiving a report of two people shot.

“Any time we have an incident where people are critically injured or killed, it’s a significant event,” said Maj. Brent Barbour with the Norman Police Department.

There, they found 45-year-old James Pennington with fatal gunshot wounds to the head and 47-year-old Vernon Lewis with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the suspect refused to comply and fired at the officers.

Police returned fire, shooting the suspect.

That suspect has now been identified as 28-year-old Isis McMullen.

Isis McMullen courtesy Norman Police Department

Officials say McMullen sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her legs and arms due to the gunfight.

She has since been released from the hospital and booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on complaints of Murder in the First Degree, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Possession of a Firearm after Felony Conviction.

The three officers involved in the incident will remain on routine administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation.

The investigation into both the homicide and officer-involved shooting are ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Norman Police Department at 405-321-1444.