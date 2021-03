NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A three-vehicle crash in Norman on Thursday left one person in critical condition and brought traffic to a near standstill.

The crash occurred early Thursday morning on Classen, just south of Highway 9.

One of the vehicles ended up on its roof.

Police told KFOR that a person who was rushed to the hospital is in critical condition.

Two other people were injured but are expected to survive.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.