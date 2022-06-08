NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Chaos in a Norman neighborhood Tuesday afternoon after police responded to a call that reported multiple fatalities and a suspect was ready to engage officers.

Norman Police later said the reported violence in the neighborhood was a false call and thankfully no one was injured.

But someone did make that call and police are investigating.

Right now, the police department has no reason to believe it was anyone at the house, but they are working to determine if there is any relationship between the caller and the residents at the home.

“We, of course, send the resources necessary to make sure that the incident and stabilized, that aid can be rendered to anybody that’s injured, and that the neighborhood and the community around is protected. And so that’s our focus on every call no matter the nature,” said Major Brent Barbour with the Norman Police Department.

For obvious reasons, Norman police scrambled over a dozen officers, alarming the residents who had no idea what was happening.

“I saw two fully kitted out officers go through my backyard and they’re going around this side of the street,” said Anthony Minster, neighbor across the street.

Minster watched nervously.

“Locked the doors and got low,” said Minster.

Other neighbors were unable to go back to their homes.

“I was walking the dog, and they wouldn’t let me come back home… One of the TV stations said four people were dead. And so it’s my neighbor. And I was kind of concerned at that time,” said Bill Pollard, next door neighbor.

Neighbors soon learned it was a false alarm.

News 4 asked Pollard if he knew the neighbors involved.

“Yes, very well. Yes. A lady lived there and two kids, two teenagers live there,” said Pollard.

We then asked if he thought this was something that they would do.

“I don’t think the boys would, no. I don’t think so. I mean, I just don’t know. Might be one of his friends did it for swatting. I’m not sure about swatting,” said Pollard.

Police say fake calls like this carries a financial and emotional cost.

“You’re taking resources away from other people who need help, who can receive resources faster from medical perspectives, from the fire department, from us. And of course, the impacts to the community in the neighborhood who couldn’t get home and take care of things they needed to,” said Barbour.

Barbour says blocking technology can make fake calls hard to trace, but he hopes their investigation will lead to charges.

“We’re able to do a lot of things with phones, but that technology also works against us sometimes in tracking down who use the phone or where that call was made from,” said Barbour.