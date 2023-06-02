NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman Police Department says that a shooting overnight left one person injured and those involved unaccounted for.

The Norman Police Department says it responded to a report of shooting in the 1100 block of Oak Tree Avenue at approximately 10:38 p.m on Thursday. Once on scene, officers confirm they located a 45-year-old female victim with a gunshot wound. Authorities say the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later released.

Police officials confirm the initial investigation indicates that there was a disturbance in the parking lot of the apartment complex prior to the shooting. The individuals believed to have been involved in the shooting left the area before officers arrived on scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the NPD Criminal Investigations Division.

Norman police are asking anyone with information related to this incident to call NPD at 405-321-1600 or Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-STOP (7867).