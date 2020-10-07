UPDATE: Two people killed during shooting in Norman residential area, police say

UPDATE (4:35 p.m.): Two people who were shot in a Norman residential area have died.

Sarah Jensen with the Norman Police Department confirmed that the two people who were shot in the 2400 block of Bates Way have died.

There are no suspects in custody.

Jensen said the initial indication of what occurred is murder-suicide.

UPDATE: Norman police have confirmed that two people were shot in a Norman residential area Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 2400 block of Bates Way.

Police officials have not yet released details on the extent of the victims’ injuries or commented on whether a suspect has been captured.

Original Story

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman police are investigating a possible shooting that was reported to have occurred in a residential area.

Norman police were called at around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday to the 2400 block of Bates Way.

Sarah Jensen with the Norman Police Department confirmed to KFOR that the address police were called to is a residential area.

No information was provided on whether police found anyone injured or apprehended a suspect.

