Norman Police investigate string of car break-ins

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Police say car crooks are on the loose in East Norman with at least eight vehicles break-ins this weekend alone.

The problem has gotten so bad that one resident said he held one of the alleged thieves at gunpoint.

It’s not an uncommon sight these days to see some young guys snooping around Norman’s east side, allegedly ready to break into cars that aren’t theirs.

“There’s these two guys, and it’s dark, and it’s 9:30 at night,” began Raelyn Jennings. “They have flashlights and they’re peeking in windows. They’re peeking in around property”

She called the police on those two men, who she watched prowl from Alameda Pointe Apartments to Alameda Estates.

“It freaked me out,” she continued. “Number one, I thought of my family’s safety. I thought of if I had anybody else here that I cared about, I’d be worried about their safety. I thought out about who do I call?”

William Lawler tells News 4 he caught a car burglar sitting inside his neighbors SUV on Brandywine Lane in April.

“I caught him red handed,” he explained. “So I walked up. I was armed for my safety.”

Lawler held him at gunpoint until police came and arrested him.

“I tapped my pistol on the window. Got the guy’s attention, told him don’t move. It scared him. He put his hands out and said he wasn’t going to move.”

This past weekend, The Norman Police Department reports at least eight people reported their cars broken into within a one-mile radius of 24th Ave. Southeast and East Lindsey St. on Norman’s east side.

Rachel Rounds’ passenger window was broken into sometime late Saturday, early Sunday. A big chunk of the window was in the passenger seat with another chunk on the floor and glass all over the car’s inside, including her child’s car seat.

“Walking out and seeing this was just upsetting,” she said. “People work hard for the things that they have. It’s not fair to those when people decide to take things that don’t belong to them and you have to financially recover from that.”

Be sure to get fresh headlines delivered to your inbox weekday mornings! You can also sign-up for breaking email alerts! KFOR.com/Newsletters

The burglars were already out and about early in the week.

On Tuesday, they trashed the inside of Thasha Culver’s car, getting away with $75. She wishes 911 dispatchers of more help.

“It kind of freaked me out,” she expressed. “Honestly, I’ve heard a lot of things in the community about cars being broken into. Most of the time you don’t think it’s going to happen to you.”

Norman Police’s Major Jamie Shattuck said they’re making sure the officers patrolling East Norman are extra vigilant in the coming days.

As of now, they have no suspects to the string of break-ins over the weekend.