NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department is investigating a fatal crash where a child has died.

According to NPD, the accident happened around 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday near 48th Avenue NE and Rock Creek Road.

Police say a vehicle was approaching the intersection when it was hit by a pickup truck what failed to stop at a stop sign traveling eastbound on Rock Creek Road. Three occupants in the vehicle have been identified as a 28-year-old female, a 6-year-old female and a 1-year-old female.

Officials say all three were taken to a nearby hospital where the 28-year-old and 1-year-old were treated and released but unfortunately, the 6-year-old later died from her injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck has been identified as a 60-year-old male. He did not receive any injuries during the collision.