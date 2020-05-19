NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department says it is investigating an internal email that contained an inappropriate image that was sent throughout the department.

For weeks, doctors have stressed the importance of wearing a mask in public during the coronavirus pandemic.

Health experts say that by wearing a mask, asymptomatic carriers are less likely to spread COVID-19 to people they come in contact with on a day-to-day basis.

As some businesses and cities require masks to be worn by certain personnel, some employees say it is easier said than done.

The Norman Police Department says it has initiated an immediate internal review of an officer’s actions after he sent an image referencing a popular movie scene in a thread of department emails regarding facial coverings.

Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster says several officers were discussing in an email thread the difficulties they had experienced wearing facial coverings in the field.

At that point, Foster says one officer sent an image of people in white hoods carrying torches from ‘Django Unchained.’

Within a matter of minutes, other department members questioned the appropriateness of the image and the officer apologized.

In the movie scene, the mob is complaining about the fit of the masks they are wearing.

The officer said the image was not intended to be about race, but rather a reference to the struggles of wearing a mask.

Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster says when he received the message, he immediately sent it to the internal affairs department.

At this point, the case will be sent to the advisory board to discuss disciplinary action.

Officials say the officer is still working at this time.