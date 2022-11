NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman Police Department say they were contacted around 8:30 a.m. and dispatched detectives who arrived to a ditch near the intersection of Classen Avenue and Boyd Street and found a person laying in the ditch.

The unidentified deceased male has been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office to have an autopsy performed to determine the cause and manner of death. No further details have been released at this time.