UPDATE: Norman police are now saying reported violence in a local neighborhood was a false call.

Police went to the intersection of 36th Avenue Northwest and Buckingham Drive regarding a reported incident involving multiple fatalities and a suspect ready to engage officers.

Officers secured the area and made contact with the residents. They determined the call for service was a false call and that no one was injured or in danger.

“The incident in NW Norman has been determined to be a false call for service. No injuries. Officers are working on departing the area. Updates will be provided as available,” an NPD official said on Twitter.

Original Story

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman Police Department officers are investigating a reported violent incident in a local neighborhood.

The violent incident is reported to have occurred near the intersection of 36th Avenue Northwest and Buckingham Drive.

KFOR is waiting to receive information on the nature of the alleged violence.

No further details are available at this time.

More information will be provided once available.