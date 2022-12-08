NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Norman are investigating after a 21-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Norman Police Department were called to a reported shooting in the 2400 block of W. Brooks St.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and a 19-year-old woman who had been assaulted.

Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

At this point, no arrests have been made and no description of a suspect has been released.

If you have any information about the case, call Norman CrimeStoppers at (405) 366-7867.