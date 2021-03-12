Norman police investigating suspicious death after man found with gunshot wound to the head, seeking public’s help ID’ing driver of vehicle

Norman Police Department detectives need the public’s help locating the owner/driver of this vehicle.

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman Police Department officials are investigating the suspicious death of a man who was found with a gunshot wound to the head, and they are asking for the public’s help identifying a motorist who may have information about what happened.

Police found 23-year-old Markel McNeil suffering from the gunshot wound after they were called at 8 a.m. Tuesday to the 1400 block of 84th Avenue Northeast, according to a Norman Police Department news release.

McNeil was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries on Thursday.

“Information from the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office revealed the manner of McNeil’s death to be suspicious in nature,” the news release states.

McNeil is believed to have been traveling through Norman when he was shot.

Surveillance video shows a black Kia Soul in the area of the incident when the shooting likely occurred, according to the news release.

Detectives are working to identify the owner/driver of the vehicle in the below photo to determine if this individual has any information regarding the deadly shooting.

“Norman police ask anyone with information about McNeil, the vehicle, or the incident to immediately contact Detective Casillas at 405-307-7126 or submit an anonymous tip via Norman Crime Stoppers by phone at 405-366-STOP (7867) or online at www.p3tips.com/1323,” the news release states.