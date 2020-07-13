Follow the Storms
Norman police investigating suspicious death

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a driveway Monday morning.

Police responded to the 1900 block of Alameda Street at 6:14 a.m. in reference to a body found.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased adult male in the driveway of the residence with significant trauma to the head and neck.

During the course of the investigation, a person of interest was identified. Investigators are currently interviewing this individual. No additional suspects are believed to be outstanding at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

