Norman police issue citation after too many shoppers inside Lowe’s

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As some businesses are beginning to open their doors to the public, police in one Oklahoma community say they are taking the social distancing guidelines seriously.

Officials say a Lowe’s in Norman was cited for having too many people inside at one time.

The Norman Police Department confirmed to KFOR that officers issued a citation over the weekend.

Right now, Lowe’s is only allowed to be at 20 percent occupancy for the safety of shoppers and associates.

Lowe’s sent KFOR a statement, saying, “We continue to work with local government officials to promote social distancing within our stores.”

