Norman police issue Silver Alert for missing 77-year-old man

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 77-year-old man.

Police are looking for Dennis Richards, who is described as a white male last seen wearing a black t-shirt with dark blue jean shorts and a camouflage Marine Corp. hat. He also has blue eyes and black hair.

Richards’ was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday when he was headed to the Sutton Wilderness Dog Park to go fishing.

Authorities say Richards was carrying a fishing pole, tackle box, and a blue folding chair.

He does have memory issues, according to officials.

If you know his whereabouts, call police immediately.