Norman police nab suspect believed responsible for series of mail thefts, vehicle burglaries

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman police arrested the man believed to be behind several vehicle burglaries and thefts from mailboxes.

Adeshola Pedro, 42, was arrested late Monday night in the area of East Constitution Avenue and Oak Tree Avenue, according to Norman police.

He was found carrying a backpack filled with 128 pieces of stolen mail, including credit cards, gift cards and documents containing personal information.

“The items connect Pedro to several vehicle break-ins and mail thefts across Norman,” a City of Norman news release states.

Police were reviewing footage of the possible suspect in the thefts when they saw a suspicious male matching the suspect’s description allegedly swiping mail from mailboxes.

Officers arrested that man, Pedro, and transported him to the Cleveland County Detention Center, where he was booked in on suspicion of knowingly concealing stolen property, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction.