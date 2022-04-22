NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department says no charges will be filed against the driver who shot a man approaching his vehicle near the University of Oklahoma campus April 9.

Around 11:30 a.m. on April 9, officers with the Norman Police Department were called to a reported shooting near Lindsey St. and Elm Ave.

Investigators say a 36-year-old man approached a vehicle that was stopped at a red light.

The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old man, told police he was driving with his windows down when a man aggressively approached his vehicle, unprovoked, and reared back to punch him.

“Fearing for his safety and the safety of the juvenile in the vehicle, the driver retrieved a firearm and shot the individual,” said Sarah Jensen with the Norman Police Department.

Witnesses attempted to render aid, but the 36-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, immediately called 911, and fully cooperated with the investigation.

Investigators found no prior relationship or interactions between the two men.

“Upon review of the case, the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges citing the Stand Your Ground law (21 OK Stat § 21-1289.25),” Jensen said.

The names of those involved will not be released due to criminal charges not being filed in this case.