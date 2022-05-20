NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office cleared four Norman Police Department officers who shot and killed an armed suspect following a pursuit in April.

The deadly officer-involved shooting occurred on April 7 following a police pursuit.

Officer Brian Browning, Officer Aaron Deese, Officer Jonatan Kieft and Sgt. Michael Lauderback were cleared for their use of deadly force.

“Following a review of the investigative reports, body camera footage, witness statements and other evidence, the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office determined that the force utilized by each of the involved officers was justified and appropriate under the law,” said Sarah Jensen, Public Information Officer for the Norman Police Department.

Norman officers were patrolling the area of Alameda Street and 12th Avenue on April 7, attempting to locate a wanted violent felon, 49-year-old James Wesley Morrison.

The scene of a police-involved shooting in Norman that ended with the suspect dead.

Police located Morrison and tried to pull him over, but the suspect did not yield. He instead led police on a six-mile long high-speed chase across Norman.

Officers tried to spin Morrison out several times, before finally stopping him near 60th Avenue SE and State Highway 9.

Police said Morrison then exited his vehicle with a gun in hand.

“The driver then pointed the firearm and fired at an officer. Four officers returned fire at the driver stopping his actions. Officers and medical personnel immediately began rendering aid. The driver passed away as a result of injuries,” Jensen said in April.

Two passengers, a 61-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, were in the vehicle; one was injured. Police do not believe they had any criminal involvement in the incident.

“The involved officers have also been released from administrative assignment following the completion of an internal review of the incident,” Jensen said.