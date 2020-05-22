Norman police preparing to hold ‘Operation Cadence’ for Memorial Day weekend

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department is preparing for Memorial Day weekend by holding high-visibility traffic enforcement projects.

As part of “Operation Cadence,” the safety projects will include a sobriety checkpoint as well as high-visibility enforcement in areas that will have an increased level of holiday travel throughout Memorial Day weekend.

Operation Cadence is named in memory of Cadence Gordon, who was killed in a collision caused by a driver under the influence of narcotics in Norman on Labor Day in 2013. The operation will focus on reducing impaired driving.

Officers will show zero tolerance for impaired driving, police say.

If you plan on consuming alcohol this holiday weekend, plan ahead and designate a sober driver. If impaired, call a taxi, friend, or family member to drive you home. Do not drink and drive.

Operation Cadence is held in partnership with the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.